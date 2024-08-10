Closer to ﻿'Tron'﻿: Nine Inch Nails scoring upcoming ﻿'Ares﻿' sequel

Nine Inch Nails is entering the world of Tron.

The "Closer" outfit is set to score the upcoming Tron: Ares sequel, which premieres Oct. 10, 2025. The news was announced Friday during Disney's D23 event.

The Nine Inch Nails Facebook also shared the news in a post captioned, "You're going to get what you deserve," a lyric from their song "Head Like a Hole." Notably, the video in the post says that Tron: Ares features "music by NIN," not Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as the duo is usually billed for their scoring projects.

Reznor and Ross have previously won Oscars for their soundtrack work on the movies The Social Network and Soul. They've also scored projects including The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Challengers and the Watchmen series.

Tron: Ares follows 2010's Tron: Legacy movie, which featured a score by Daft Punk. Its cast includes Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto and original Tron star Jeff Bridges.

