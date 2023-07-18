Claudio Sanchez announces first tour with The Prize Fighter Inferno solo project

By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez is hitting the road for the first time with his The Prize Fighter Inferno solo project.

The Before They Bury Me tour launches February 17, 2024, in Washington, D.C., and wraps up March 2 in San Francisco.

"I've spent the last few months reacquainting myself with the early PFI material and I'm sparked with memories that glued triumphs to the tragedies, the spaces in-between, the highlight reel that many don't get to see," Sanchez says. "These intimate performances could inspire something, maybe even birth a whole new avenue of expression for me, and with that, I welcome the experience and hope the audience will too."

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ThePrizeFighterInferno.com.

Sanchez dropped the first Prize Fighter album, My Brother's Blood Machine, in 2006. He didn't issue a sophomore follow-up until 2021's The City Introvert.

Coheed and Cambria's most recent album is 2022's Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. They'll launch a U.S. tour in September.

