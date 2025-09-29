Clairo's All Things Go headlining set in NYC cut short

Clairo performs at the 2025 All Things Go NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Clairo's headlining set at the All Things Go festival at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City Sunday was cut short due to the venue's noise curfew.

Fan-shot video shows Clairo's mic going silent once the curfew hit. After a few attempts to try to get everything turned back on, Clairo and her band eventually waved goodbye to the crowd and left the stage.

"The festival cut us off," Clairo posted to X. "No idea why. Really sad we couldn't do our big finish, more surprised they cut my mic mid song. Sad honestly doesn't even explain it - I'm sorry."

Clairo later said, "They didn't tell us about the noise ordinance btw." She asked if she could pay a fine but "apparently there was nothing I could do."

"We got cut off but that was a beautiful show nonetheless," Clairo summed up in an Instagram post. "I'm really sorry. And I love you ... I wish I could have had more time with you. But I loved every minute of it!"

According to Setlist.fm, Clairo was cut off in the middle of her 19th song of the night.

