Clairo's All Things Go headlining set in NYC cut short

2025 All Things Go NYC Clairo performs at the 2025 All Things Go NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images) (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Clairo's headlining set at the All Things Go festival at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City Sunday was cut short due to the venue's noise curfew.

Fan-shot video shows Clairo's mic going silent once the curfew hit. After a few attempts to try to get everything turned back on, Clairo and her band eventually waved goodbye to the crowd and left the stage.

"The festival cut us off," Clairo posted to X. "No idea why. Really sad we couldn't do our big finish, more surprised they cut my mic mid song. Sad honestly doesn't even explain it - I'm sorry."

Clairo later said, "They didn't tell us about the noise ordinance btw." She asked if she could pay a fine but "apparently there was nothing I could do."

"We got cut off but that was a beautiful show nonetheless," Clairo summed up in an Instagram post. "I'm really sorry. And I love you ... I wish I could have had more time with you. But I loved every minute of it!"

According to Setlist.fm, Clairo was cut off in the middle of her 19th song of the night.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!