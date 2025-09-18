Clairo signs new record deal with Atlantic

2025 Lollapalooza Festival Clairo performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Natasha Moustache/Getty Images) (Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Clairo has a new record deal.

The "Sofia" artist is now part of the Atlantic Records roster.

"I'm so thrilled to begin this next chapter of my musical journey with Atlantic," Clairo says. "From our first meeting, they immediately understood my vision, and it feels good to know I can continue to be as expressive and free with my ideas with a great new partner by my side."

Clairo put out her first two records, 2019's Immunity and 2021's Sling, on Fader Label, the latter of which was released in partnership with Republic. Her most recent album, 2024's Charm, came out on Clairo's own Clairo Records.

You can catch Clairo live at the upcoming All Things Go festivals in Washington, D.C., and New York City on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, respectively. She's also playing Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles in November.

