Clairo has shared a new song called "Nomad," a track off her upcoming album, Charm.

"Nomad" is the second track to be released from Charm, following the lead single "Sexy to Someone." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Charm, the third Clairo album and the follow-up to 2021's Sling, drops July 12.

Clairo will be playing residencies in Los Angeles and New York City in support of Charm in September.

