Clairo releases 'Live at Electric Lady' EP

Clario has released a new EP called Live at Electric Lady.

As its title suggests, the set was recorded at the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York City. It includes reworkings of five songs from her two albums, Immunity and Sling.

"I'm extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to perform at Electric Lady," Clairo says. "A huge thank you to everyone involved!"

You can listen to Live at Electric Lady via Spotify and watch performances from the sessions streaming now on YouTube.

Clairo will be touring this summer alongside boygenuis.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.