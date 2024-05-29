Clairo playing LA & NYC residency shows

Clairo has announced residencies in Los Angeles and New York City in support of her upcoming album, Charm.

The "Sofia" artist will play shows at LA's Fonda Theatre September 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11, followed by performances at NYC's Webster Hall on September 14, 15, 17, 18 and 19.

You can register for a chance to get presale tickets, which go on sale June 4, now through Sunday at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit ClairoTour.com.

Charm, Clairo's third album and the follow-up to 2021's Sling, will be released July 12. The first single, "Sexy to Someone," is out now.

