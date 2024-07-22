Clairo earns first top-10 album with ﻿'Charm'

Clairo Records

By Josh Johnson

Clairo has earned her first top-10 album on the Billboard 200.

The "Sofia" artist's latest record, Charm, starts at #8 on the chart with a total of 47,000 equivalent album units, 32,000 of which were traditional album sales. In addition to being her highest-charting album, Charm gave Clairo her best-ever sales week.

Charm is Clairo's third album and the follow-up to 2021's Sling. It includes the single "Sexy to Someone."

Clairo is supporting Charm with four-show residencies in Los Angeles and New York City in September. She'll launch a full U.S. tour later that month.

