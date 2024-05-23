Clairo announces new album, ﻿'Charm'

Clairo has announced a new album called Charm.

The third studio effort from the "Sofia" artist will arrive July 12. You can listen to the first single, "Sexy to Someone," now via digital outlets.

Charm is the follow-up to 2021's Sling. In between, Clairo also collaborated with beabadoobee and Phoenix on the tracks "Glue Song" and "After Midnight," respectively.

Here's the Charm track list:

"Nomad"

"Sexy to Someone"

"Second Nature"

"Slow Dance"

"Thank You"

"Terrapin"

"Juna"

"Add Up My Love"

"Echo"

"Glory of the Snow"

"Pier 4"

