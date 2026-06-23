Cities with the most expensive homes in the Sebastian metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Sebastian metro area using data from Zillow.

4 PM production // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Sebastian metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Sebastian metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 4 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Fellsmere, FL

- Typical home value: $246,659

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +36.2%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Sebastian, FL

- Typical home value: $349,693

- 1-year price change: -1.5%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Vero Beach, FL

- Typical home value: $363,488

- 1-year price change: -3.9%

- 5-year price change: +28.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Indian River Shores, FL

- Typical home value: $1,334,840

- 1-year price change: -5.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.9%