CHVRCHES shares video from 2013 Belgium show ahead of '﻿The Bones of What You Believe'﻿ reissue

Glassnote Records

By Josh Johnson

CHVRCHES has shared video from a 2013 show in Belgium to celebrate the forthcoming 10th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album, The Bones of What You Believe.

The performance, streaming now on YouTube, was recorded about a month after The Bones of What You Believe and includes renditions of songs including the single "The Mother We Share."

The Bones reissue will be released on October 13. It includes remastered audio of the original album, as well as four previously unreleased songs and select recordings from that 2013 Belgium concert.

The most recent CHVRCHES album is 2021's Screen Violence. Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry is currently on her first solo tour.

