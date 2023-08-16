CHVRCHES to release 10th anniversary special edition of debut album, 'The Bones Of What You Believe'

CHVRCHES is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album with a special rerelease.

The new special edition of The Bones Of What You Believe will be released October 13, featuring four previously unheard tracks, as well as five live recordings. One of those previously unreleased tracks is "Manhattan," which is out now.

You can listen to "Manhattan" now via digital outlets, as well as on YouTube.

"It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old," Lauren Mayberry shares. "In some ways, it's like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today."

The 10th anniversary special edition of The Bones Of What You Believe will be released digitally and as a two-CD set. It will also be released on a single clear vinyl and as a two-LP black vinyl set with die cut sleeve. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for the 10th anniversary special edition of The Bones Of What You Believe:

"The Mother We Share"

"We Sink"

"Gun"

"Tether"

"Lies"

"Under The Tide"

"Recover"

"Night Sky"

"Science/Visions"

"Lungs"

"By The Throat"

"You Caught The Light"

"Manhattan"

"White Summer"

"Talking In My Sleep"

"City On Fire"

"We Sink" (Live)

"Now Is Not The Time" (Live)

"Lies" (Live)

"Strong Hand" (Live)

"By The Throat" (Live)

