CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry drops new solo single, "Shame"

Island Records; Credit: Scarlett Casciello

By Josh Johnson

CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has dropped a new solo single called "Shame."

"I had the idea for a while of a song that had the tagline of 'what a shame,' but in a sarcastic way," Mayberry shares. "And the word 'shame' having a double meaning — the shame you feel and internalize, but what a shame you feel like that and can't change it."

You can listen to "Shame" now via digital outlets.

"Shame" marks Mayberry's second solo offering, following the September premiere of "Are You Awake?" She's currently on tour in Europe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

