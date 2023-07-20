CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry announces upcoming solo music and tour

CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry is going solo.

"I am excited/terrified/bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon," Mayberry writes in an Instagram post. "For a long time, I couldn't imagine ever doing anything outside of CHVRCHES. Since I was 15 years old, I have always, only, ever been in a band."

"I always wanted so badly to belong somewhere -- to be one of the boys, and to fit in," she continues. "But as I sail/stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own."

Mayberry has also announced a solo tour, launching September 4 in Washington, D.C. The North American leg concludes September 29 in Los Angeles, after which Mayberry will head to Europe.

Tickets to the North American shows go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LaurenMayberry.co.uk.

As for CHRVCHES, whose last album is 2021's Screen Violence, Mayberry says, "We are all confident that the CHVRCHES story has many more pages yet to be written."

