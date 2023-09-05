CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry covers Madonna's "Like a Prayer" during first solo show

While Madonna's set to tour arenas this year, CHVRCHES' frontwoman Lauren Mayberry brought the Queen of Pop's music to a much more intimate setting during her first solo concert.

The show, which took place Monday, September 4, at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., featured a cover of Madonna's classic hit "Like a Prayer," according to setlist.fm. Fan-shot footage of the performance was posted to YouTube.

Mayberry also performed a number of her currently unreleased solo songs live for the first time as well as the single "Are You Awake?", which just dropped Friday, September 1. Notably, the set list didn't include any CHVRCHES songs.

Mayberry's solo U.S. tour continues through the end of September and also includes dates opening for the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service coheadlining tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.