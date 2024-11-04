Chris Martin pulls an Olivia Rodrigo & trips onstage in Australia

"Deja Vu," indeed.

Three weeks after Olivia Rodrigo accidentally fell through a trapdoor during a concert in Melbourne, Australia, Coldplay's Chris Martin did the exact same thing while playing the exact same city on Sunday.

As seen in video obtained by ABC News, Martin was walking backward on the stage when he tripped on a hole, startling the gasping crowd. Fortunately, Martin was caught by crew members as he was falling.

"That's, uh, not planned," Martin said. "Thank you for catching me. Thank you guys."

He added, "Holy s***. That was nearly a YouTube moment."

Sunday's show marked the last of Coldplay's four concerts in Melbourne. Along with the onstage trip, the run included a guest appearance by Ralph Macchio, fittingly during a performance of the song "The Karate Kid," and Coldplay's first-ever show without bassist Guy Berryman, who missed a date due to illness.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.