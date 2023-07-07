Chino Moreno's Crosses share remixed version of 'PERMANENT.RADIANT' EP

Crosses, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno's side project with producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, has shared a remixed version of the band's 2022 EP, PERMANENT.RADIANT.

The set, fittingly dubbed PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED, includes updated versions of each of the original EP's six songs, courtesy of electronic artists including Hudson Mohawke and Machinedrum. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

PERMANENT.RADIANT follows Crosses self-titled debut album, which was released back in 2014.

Crosses will play their first live show since 2014 at the '80s alt-themed Darker Waves Festival, taking place November 18 in Huntington Beach, California.

