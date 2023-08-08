Chino Moreno's Crosses adds extra dates to first tour in nine years

Chino Moreno's Deftones side project Crosses has added three live dates to their upcoming tour, which marks the group's first live shows in nine years.

The newly announced shows include extra performances in New York City, Los Angeles and San Fransisco. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

The initially announced dates, which kick off in November, all sold out after going on sale the morning of Tuesday, August 8.

Crosses, which also features producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, first announced the tour alongside news of their new album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. The long-awaited sophomore follow-up to the band's 2014 self-titled debut arrives October 13.

Along with the headlining shows, Crosses will play California's '80s alt-themed Darker Waves festival. For the full list of dates, visit CrossesMusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.