Chino Moreno's Crosses announces new album, 'Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.'

Chino Moreno's Deftones side project Crosses has announced a new album.

The upcoming record is titled Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., and it arrives October 13. It follows the 2022 EP PERMANENT.RADIANT, and is the first full-length Crosses effort since their self-titled debut, which was released back in 2014.

"When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons," Moreno shares. "There's a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair."

You can listen to the single "Invisible Hand" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube. The album also includes collaborations with The Cure's Robert Smith and Run the Jewels rapper El-P.

The album news comes after Crosses, which also features producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, posted two mysterious teaser videos on social media.

Crosses has also announced a run of headlining shows, taking place November 13 and 14 in Los Angeles, November 28 in New York City and December 4 in San Francisco. Those dates, along with their previously announced set at California's Darker Waves festival in November, mark the first Crosses live performances since 2014.

Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale Tuesday, August 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit CrossesMusic.com.

Here's the track list for Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.:

"Pleasure"

"Invisible Hand"

"Found"

"Light as a Feather"

"Pulseplagg"

"Runner"

"Big Youth" feat. El-P

"End Youth (Reprise)"

"Last Rites"

"Ghost Ride"

"Grace"

"Eraser"

"Natural Selection"

"Girls Float † Boys Cry" feat. Robert Smith

"Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete."

