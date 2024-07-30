Chino Moreno's Crosses remixes Chelsea Wolfe song, "Tunnel Lights"

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno's Crosses side project has released a remix of the Chelsea Wolfe song "Tunnel Lights."

The updated recording is part of Wolfe's upcoming Undone EP, featuring remixes of six songs off her latest album, February's She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She.

You can listen to the Crosses remix now via digital outlets.

Crosses also includes producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez. The duo put out a new album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., in 2023, marking the first full-length Crosses release in nearly a decade.

Deftones, meanwhile, will be playing Lollapalooza and a San Francisco show with System of a Down in August, followed by their Dia De Los Deftones festival in November. They also just announced an intimate Lollapalooza after-show, taking place Aug. 1 at Chicago's Metro venue.

