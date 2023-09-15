Chino Moreno's Crosses releases two new songs, "Light as a Feather" & "Ghost Ride"

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Crosses, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno's side project with producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, has released two new songs, "Light as a Feather" and "Ghost Ride."

Both tracks are available now via digital outlets; "Light as a Feather" is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

You'll also find "Light as a Feather" and "Ghost Ride" on the upcoming Crosses album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., due out October 13. It's the first full-length Crosses effort since their 2014 self-titled debut.

Crosses will be playing a run of U.S. tour dates starting in November, marking their first live shows in nine years.

