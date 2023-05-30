Chevelle & Three Days Grace announce co-headlining tour

Chevelle and Three Days Grace are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this fall.

The 23-city tour, featuring special guest Loathe, will kick off September 8 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, hitting such cities as Chicago, Indianapolis, Denver, Los Angeles and Phoenix before wrapping October 14 in Boston.

A Citi presale kicks off Tuesday, May 30, with the general sale set for Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at getmorechevelle.com and threedaysgrace.com.

