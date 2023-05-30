Chevelle & Three Days Grace announce co-headlining tour

courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Chevelle and Three Days Grace are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this fall.

The 23-city tour, featuring special guest Loathe, will kick off September 8 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, hitting such cities as Chicago, Indianapolis, Denver, Los Angeles and Phoenix before wrapping October 14 in Boston.

A Citi presale kicks off Tuesday, May 30, with the general sale set for Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at getmorechevelle.com and threedaysgrace.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!