Chevelle announces new album, ﻿'Bright as Blasphemy'

Alchemy Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Chevelle has announced a new album called Bright as Blasphemy.

The 10th studio effort from the "Send the Pain Below" rockers is due out Aug. 15. It's the follow-up to 2021's NIRATIAS.

"Human Existence encompasses both inherent challenges and potential," Chevelle says of the record. "It's up to you how to pass the time. Enjoy."

Bright as Blasphemy includes the lead single "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)." A second track, called "Jim Jones (Cowards, Pt. 2)," is out now via digital outlets.

Chevelle will launch a U.S. tour in support of Bright as Blasphemy in August. The bill also includes Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society.

Here's the Bright as Blasphemy track list:
"Pale Horse"
"Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)"
"Jim Jones (Cowards, Pt. 2)"
"Hallucinations"
"Wolves (Love & Light)"
"Karma Goddess"
"Blood out in the Fields"
"Al Phobias"
"Shocked at the end of the world"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

