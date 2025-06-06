Check out Linkin Park trading cards & Weezer pennants

Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

If you're looking for band merch outside of the usual T-shirts and posters, perhaps you'd be interested in what Linkin Park and Weezer have to offer.

Linkin Park has announced a collaboration with Topps to create trading cards of the band's recent performance at the final game of the 2025 Champions League soccer tournament in Munich, Germany. Three cards are available: one each of vocalists Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda, and one of the whole band.

For more info, visit Topps.com.

Meanwhile, Weezer has teamed up with the company Oxford Pennant for a collection inspired by the "Buddy Holly" rockers. Among the included items are a "Say It Ain't So" flag and a "Beverly Hills" pennant, plus an actual "Undone – The Sweater Song" sweater.

You can browse the collection now via OxfordPennant.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

