Charli XCX movie 'The Moment' reveals its cast

Charli XCX attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Charli XCX's film The Moment has found its cast.

Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott and Kate Berlant are among the names set to star alongside the brat singer in the upcoming A24 film. The cast was revealed in a strobing teaser Thursday set to the tune of Charli's hit "I Love It" with Icona Pop.

Alexander Skarsgård and Rosanna Arquette will also costar.

The Moment, directed by Aidan Zamiri, is based on an original idea by Charli, about a pop star grappling with the complexities of fame as she prepares for her first arena tour.

Charli continues to rack up her IMDb credits. In addition to The Moment, she's involved in the upcoming movies Faces of Death, Sacrifice, I Want Your Sex, Erupcja and The Gallerist. She's also written original songs for the upcoming Emerald Fennell film, Wuthering Heights.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

