No Surprise Here, 4 of the Top 10 Amusement Parks Are Right Here In Central FL

Walt Disney World Resort Reopening LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 8: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) is seen on October 8, 2014. Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom will begin to reopen on July 11, 2020, followed by EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images) (Handout/Walt Disney World Resort via Get)
By Ethan

We already know we live in an awesome place. And now there’s another ranking showing how awesome our good times are. 4 of the top 10 amusement parks in America are in our backyard. 1 in Tampa Bay with Busch Gardens at #6, and 3 of them in Orlando with Seaworld at #8, Universal Studios at #2, and of course the king mouse Disney World at #1.

They ranked the parks on a bunch of different factors but if you just look at annual attendance Disney is the top dog (mouse) by far!

Walt Disney World’s annual attendance is approximately 58 million, with Universal a distant 2nd with over 10 million, and further down Seaworld has 4.8 million and Busch Gardens over 4 million.

Check out the other parks that wish they were in Florida here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!