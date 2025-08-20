For National Radio Day Flash Back To the 80’s & the Inspiration For Many Radio Peeps Like Me, WKRP.

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: Cast members (from left) Richard Sanders, Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Frank Bonner (in back), Loni Anderson, Gordon Jump, Howard Hesseman and Jan Smithers star in the CBS television series "WKRP in Cincinnati." Image dated 1979. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Back before thousands of streaming and cable channels, and a whole internet to fill your entertainment whimsy, there was broadcast TV, and of course, radio. And those two worlds collided for many of us with a classic TV show, that I still think has some of TV’s funniest moments ever, WKRP In Cincinnati.

Now a website called awphooey.com has collected some of the best “on-air” bits from WKRP’s DJ’s like Dr. Johnny Fever and Venus Flytrap, and collated them along with full length songs, into actual shows where you can pretend you’re listening to the station in the 80’s!

Here’s the link to listen to Dr. Johnny Fever’s show, with his playlist posted below, then the Venus Flytrap show is here and his playlist is posted below too:

WKRP: Johnny Fever Mix

​Hour 01

01 Linda Ronstadt - “Ooh Baby Baby” (1978)

02 Van Morrisson - “Into the Mystic” (1970)

03 Sly & the Family Stone - “Remember Who You Are” (1979)

04 The Kinks - “Rock n Roll Fantasy” (1978)

05 Warren Zevon - “Werewolves of London” (1978)

06 Bo Diddley - “Bo Diddley” (1955)

07 Wayne Newton - “Danke Schoen” (1963)

08 Pete Townsend - “Tough Boys” (1980)

09 Bruce Springsteen - “Hungry Heart” (1980)

10 Queen - “Another One Bites the Dust” (1980)

11 The Police - “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” (1980)

12 Elvis Presley - “Return to Sender” (1962)

13 The Kinks - “You Really Got Me” (1964)

14 Captain Beefheart - “Suction Prints” (1978)

15 The O’Jays - “For the Love of Money” (1973)

Hour 02

01 Led Zeppelin - “Immigrant Song” (1970)

02 Heart - “Barracuda” (1977)

03 The Coasters - “Young Blood” (1957)

04 Blondie - “Heart of Glass” (1978)

05 Paul McCartney & Wings - “Arrow Through Me” (1979)

06 Prince - “I Wanna Be Your Lover” (1979)

07 Jerry Lee Lewis - “Rockin My Life Away” (1977)

08 M - “Pop Muzik” (1979)

09 Marvin Gaye - “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” (1968)

10 Bonnie Raitt - “Runaway” (1979)

11 Huey Lewis and the News - “Do You Believe in Love” (1982)

12 Junior Walker and the All Stars - “Shotgun” (1965)

13 Dr. John - “Keep That Music Simple” (1979)

14 Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers - “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” (1956)

15 B.B. King - “Gambler’s Blues (Live, The International Club, Chicago) (1977)

16 Jerry Lee Lewis - “Don’t Let Go” (1965)

Hour 03

01 The Rolling Stones - “Lies” (1978)

02 Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - “Old Time Rock and Roll” (1978)

03 Nick Lowe - “They Called it Rock” (1978)

04 Billy Swan - “Don’t Be Cruel” (1974)

05 Wilson Pickett - “Land of 1000 Dances” (1966)

06 The Cure - “Jumping Someone Else’s Train” (1980)

07 Freddie King - “I’m Tore Down” (1961)

08 The Cars - “Just What I Needed” (1978)

09 Arthur Conley - “Sweet Soul Music” (1967)

10 Albert King - “Born Under a Bad Sign” (1967)

11 The Go-Go’s - “We Got the Beat” (Stiff 7-inch) (1980)

12 Jefferson Starship - “Jane” (1979)

13 The Tubes - “Talk to Ya Later” (1981)

14 Little Richard - “Lucille” (1957)

15 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - “I Love Rock & Roll” (1981)

16 Ray Charles - “What’d I Say” (1959)

17 Paul McCartney - “Take it Away” (1982)

WKRP: Venus Flytrap Mix

(1965-1982)

​

Hour 01

01 Bob Marley & The Wailers - “Real Situation” 1980

02 Pointer Sisters - “Slow Hand” 1981

03 Blue Oyster Cult - “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” 1976

04 Hazel O’Connor - “Eighth Day” 1980

05 AC/DC - “You Shook Me All Night Long” 1980

06 Detective - “Dynamite” 1977

07 Detective - “Got Enough Love” 1977

08 Crash Crew - “We Want to Rock” 1981

09 Jerry Lee Lewis - “Wine Spo-Dee O’Dee” 1973

10 George Thorogood & The Destroyers -

“One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer“ 1980

11 R.E.M. - “Gardening at Night” 1982

12 Freddie King - “Funny Bone” 1965

13 Creedence Clearwater Revival - “Up Around The Bend” 1970

14 War - “Spill The Wine” 1970

Hour 02

01 Edwin Birdsong - “Cola Bottle Baby” 1979

02 Carl Carlton - “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” 1981

03 Chic - “Dance, Dance, Dance” 1977

04 Carol Lloyd - “Plans for Tomorrow” 1979

05 Donald Byrd - “Flight Time” 1976

06 Chuck Mangione - “Last Dance” 1977

07 Marvin Gaye - “After the Dance” 1976

08 Grover Washington, Jr. and Bill Withers - “Just the Two of Us” 1981

09 Stanley Turrentine - “Closer” 1980

10 Aurra - “Make Up Your Mind” 1981

11 Prince - “Little Red Corvette” 1982

12 The Fatback Band - “King Tim III” 1979

13 Grover Washington, Jr. - “Make Me a Memory (Sad Samba)” 1981

14 Roberta Flack - “Feel Like Makin’ Love” 1974

Hour 03

01 Marvin Gaye - “Is That Enough” 1978

02 Ernie Watts - “Chariots of Fire” 1982

03 Rose Royce - “Wishing on a Star” 1977

04 Delegation - “Oh, Honey” 1978

05 The Brothers Johnson - “Strawberry Letter 23” 1977

06 L.T.D. - “We Both Deserve Each Other’s Love” 1978

07 A Taste of Honey - “Boogie Oogie Oogie” 1978

08 Herb Alpert - “Rise” 1979

09 Luther Vandross - “Never Too Much” 1981

10 Bill Evans - “Remembering the Rain” 1978

11 Blue Magic - “Sideshow” 1974

12 Ashford & Simpson - “Nobody Knows” 1979

13 Kenny Loggins - “This is It” 1979

14 Smokey Robinson -“Being With You” 1981