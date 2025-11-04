James Hetfield Rocked An Inflatable Kangaroo Costume On Halloween In Australia and its Awesome!

It’s always fun when people don’t take themselves too seriously, even when you’re the biggest rock band in the world, who’s written some of the hardest and darkest songs on the radio.

On Halloween all of Metallica got dressed up for the soundcheck party prior to their show in Perth, Australia. That included Robert Trujillo in a construction worker getup, Kirk and Lars wearing Kirk and Lars costumes (party poopers), and James Hetfield winning the costume contest with a huge inflatable kangaroo costume. This is awesome.

Here are some pics, and the video short from their YouTube is below and its hilarious.