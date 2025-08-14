Comments On Our Social Media About Tickets To Sell For Our Events Are Scammers. Don’t Contact Them!

I was clicking through our social media messages and noticed a weird pattern. Whenever we posted that we had a concert or event coming up, or that we were giving away tickets to something, a few comments would pop up of people saying they had tickets to sell because they couldn’t go for some reason.

Normally this wouldn’t catch my eye, but it was happening a lot, and it was happening for shows that weren’t even on sale yet. So I started checking the profiles of the people wanting to sell tickets, and those profiles were always clearly fake. A couple family pics from Christmas or something from 10 years ago, but nothing else. Definitely hacked or fake from the get go.

So obviously these posts are scams and they’re trying to rip you off. So if you see a post from someone claiming they have tickets for sale and you should contact them, DON’T! They’ll probably get you to send money and then ghost you like a bad date. Or worse, steal your personal or bank info somehow.

Anyway, if you’re looking to buy tickets to an event, go through a reputable ticket source and never send money through social media. Or if its a sold out show and you’re willing to risk it, at least use a reputable online pay service that holds your money until you have the actual tickets and know its legit.

So if you see a comment like this, or something similar:

“I bought four tickets before I realized we had other plans that day. Help me out! I don’t want to get stuck with them. Message me if interested.”

Don’t waste your time.