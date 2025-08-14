Comments On Our Social Media About Tickets To Sell For Our Events Are Scammers. Don’t Contact Them!

Spokeo reports a new E-ZPass scam targeting users with fake texts about unpaid tolls, urging immediate payment, often leading to fraud. (rblfmr // Shutterstock/rblfmr // Shutterstock)
By Ethan

I was clicking through our social media messages and noticed a weird pattern. Whenever we posted that we had a concert or event coming up, or that we were giving away tickets to something, a few comments would pop up of people saying they had tickets to sell because they couldn’t go for some reason.

Normally this wouldn’t catch my eye, but it was happening a lot, and it was happening for shows that weren’t even on sale yet. So I started checking the profiles of the people wanting to sell tickets, and those profiles were always clearly fake. A couple family pics from Christmas or something from 10 years ago, but nothing else. Definitely hacked or fake from the get go.

So obviously these posts are scams and they’re trying to rip you off. So if you see a post from someone claiming they have tickets for sale and you should contact them, DON’T! They’ll probably get you to send money and then ghost you like a bad date. Or worse, steal your personal or bank info somehow.

Anyway, if you’re looking to buy tickets to an event, go through a reputable ticket source and never send money through social media. Or if its a sold out show and you’re willing to risk it, at least use a reputable online pay service that holds your money until you have the actual tickets and know its legit.

So if you see a comment like this, or something similar:

“I bought four tickets before I realized we had other plans that day. Help me out! I don’t want to get stuck with them. Message me if interested.”

Don’t waste your time.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!