Catfish and the Bottlemen announce fall US tour

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced a U.S. fall tour.

The headlining outing launches October 5 in Los Angeles and concludes November 3 in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time; presales begin Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CatfishandtheBottlemen.com.

Catfish released a new song, "Showtime," in February. It's the first single off their upcoming album, the follow-up to 2019's The Balance.

