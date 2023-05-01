Cannons announce US headlining tour

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Cannons have announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing, dubbed the Heartbeat Highway tour, begins August 24 in Portland, Oregon, and wraps up September 30 in Oakland, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CannonstheBand.com.

Cannons released a new song called "Loving You" last month. It follows the "Fire for You" outfit's 2022 album, Fever Dream, which features the single "Bad Dream."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

