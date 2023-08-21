Candlebox shares live video for "Punks" single

Candlebox has shared a live video for "Punks," a single off the band's upcoming album, The Long Goodbye.

The clip was filmed at the Troubadour venue in Los Angeles and begins with frontman Kevin Martin handing his acoustic guitar to a member of the audience. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The Long Goodbye, which will be the final Candlebox album, will be released Friday, August 25.

Candlebox is currently on a farewell tour, which includes dates with 3 Doors Down. The outing is currently scheduled into October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

