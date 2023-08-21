Candlebox shares live video for "Punks" single

Round Hill Records

By Josh Johnson

Candlebox has shared a live video for "Punks," a single off the band's upcoming album, The Long Goodbye.

The clip was filmed at the Troubadour venue in Los Angeles and begins with frontman Kevin Martin handing his acoustic guitar to a member of the audience. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The Long Goodbye, which will be the final Candlebox album, will be released Friday, August 25.

Candlebox is currently on a farewell tour, which includes dates with 3 Doors Down. The outing is currently scheduled into October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!