Candlebox releases new song "Punks" off upcoming '﻿The Long Goodbye﻿' farewell album

Candlebox has released a new song called "Punks," a track off the band's upcoming farewell album, The Long Goodbye.

"Candlebox weren't the punks that paved the road for all these other bands that came along, but the statement is that music has always been there and nobody's really doing anything differently," says frontman Kevin Martin. "You think that you're invincible and you try to grab all those things that come along with being in a rock band and touring the world. But inevitably, you're left with yourself, and if you don't have something within yourself that can keep you grounded, what are you doing it for?"

You can listen to "Punks" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

As previously reported, The Long Goodbye will be Candlebox's final studio album. It drops August 25.

In June, Candlebox launched their last-ever tour. The outing is currently scheduled into October and includes dates with 3 Doors Down.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

