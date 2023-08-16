Candlebox drops new 'The Long Goodbye' track, “What Do You Need”

By Jill Lances

Candlebox has shared another track from their upcoming album, The Long Goodbye, which is due out August 25. The latest is "What Do You Need" featuring alt-rock band Mona.

"'What Do You Need' was a blast to record," Candlebox frontman and songwriter Kevin Martin says of the tune, which was co-written by Mona's Nick Brown. "There is so much life in this song; I love how trashy and stomping this song is. It has all the best of Candlebox in it."

You can listen to "What Do You Need" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The Long Goodbye is the eighth and final album from Candlebox, best known for their '90s hits "Far Behind" and "You." It is available for preorder now.

The band is currently on their farewell tour, which hits Orange Beach, Alabama, on Wednesday, August 16. A complete list of dates can be found at candleboxrocks.com.

