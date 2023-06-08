Candlebox details final album, ﻿The Long Goodbye

Candlebox is saying goodbye with one last album.

The eighth and final studio effort from the "Far Behind" outfit is called The Long Goodbye and arrives August 25.

"We pushed ourselves creatively as far as our hearts and souls would let us and created something that we're incredibly excited about and very proud of," frontman Kevin Martin says of the record. "We can't wait for the world to hear The Long Goodbye, the final chapter in a long and illustrious career for Candlebox. One last album on one last tour to wrap up 30 years of rock 'n' roll with a nice little bow."

As previously reported, Candlebox is launching a farewell tour June 10 in Evansville, Illinois. The trek, which includes dates with 3 Doors Down, is currently scheduled into October.

Candlebox broke out amid the grunge era with their 1993 self-titled debut album, which was certified four times Platinum by the RIAA and spawned the singles "Far Behind," "You" and "Cover Me."

