Candlebox announces deluxe 'A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)' album

Candlebox has announced a deluxe edition of their farewell album, The Long Goodbye.

Dubbed A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition), the expanded set is due out July 12 and includes two bonus live tracks recorded during a 2023 show in Chile.

The original The Long Goodbye was released in 2023 as Candlebox was traveling on what they intended to be their final tour. However, they've since announced that they'll be playing on Bush's upcoming summer tour, kicking off in July.

"The response to The Long Goodbye has been so great that we decided to stick around a little longer; add some bonus live material," says frontman Kevin Martin. "We are so happy to be able to kick out the jams a little bit longer. Thank you to everyone for your amazing response to the record, it's been so heartwarming and positive and we're stoked!"

