Can you guess Flea's favorite basslines?

If you ever run into Flea and want to impress him with your musical knowledge, here are some songs to study up on.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers co-founder has shared his picks for his three favorite basslines: Led Zeppelin's "Ramble On," funk band Parliament's "Flash Light" and jazz musician Alice Coltrane's "Journey in Satchidananda."

You can see Flea shred RHCP basslines on the band's U.S. tour, which continues May 12 in San Diego. The "Californication" rockers have been supporting their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

