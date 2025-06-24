Cage the Elephant schedules fall US headlining dates

Cage the Elephant has scheduled a run of U.S. headlining dates for the fall.

The newly announced shows run from Oct. 4 in San Antonio to Oct. 30 in Boston. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CagetheElephant.com.

Leading up to the headlining shows, Cage will be opening for the North American leg of Oasis' reunion tour, which begins in August. They're also playing a number of upcoming festivals, including Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees and Austin City Limits.

Cage the Elephant released their latest album, Neon Pill, in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.