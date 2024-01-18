Cage the Elephant teases new single, "Neon Pill"

Cage the Elephant is ready to uncage some new music.

The "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" rockers are dropping a track called "Neon Pill" on Friday, January 19.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Cage teases, "It's a hit and run ... 'Neon Pill' tonight at midnight!" You can presave "Neon Pill" now.

"Neon Pill" marks the first new music from Cage the Elephant to follow their 2019 album, Social Cues. It also marks their first release since frontman Matt Shultz was arrested on gun charges in 2023. In June, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. The plea allowed him to avoid jail time.

Cage is also returning to the live stage in 2024. They're currently booked for Bonnaroo and Hangout Fest.

