Cage the Elephant teases new 'Beaches in Tennessee' song, due out in July

Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs on stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ATLive)

Much like the wicked, there ain't no rest for Cage the Elephant.

The band has announced a new single called "Beaches in Tennessee," which is set to premiere on July 10. In a teaser video posted to Facebook, you can hear frontman Matt Shultz sing, "I'm going back to those beaches in Tennessee."

You can presave the track now.

"Beaches in Tennessee" will follow Cage the Elephant's 2024 album, Neon Pill. The record spawned singles in "Metaverse," "Rainbow" and the title track, all of which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Cage the Elephant will play a show with The Strokes in July as part of the 2026 Milwaukee Summerfest, followed by a set at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival.

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