Cage the Elephant, LCD Soundsystem join 2026 Okeechobee lineup

Cage the Elephant and LCD Soundsystem have joined the lineup for the 2026 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, taking place March 19-22 in Okeechobee, Florida.

Previously announced artists on the bill include The Lumineers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Young the Giant. Dirty Heads are also among the new additions.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OkeechobeeFest.com.

You can also catch The Lumineers headlining the newly announced 2026 Zootown festival, taking place June 19-20 in Missoula, Montana. That lineup also includes RKS, as well as The Head and the Heart.

Head to ZootownFestival.com for the full lineup and ticket info.

