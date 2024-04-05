Cage the Elephant debuts new '﻿Neon Pill﻿' song, "Good Time"

Cage the Elephant has shared a new song called "Good Time," a track off the band's upcoming album, Neon Pill.

"Good Time" doesn't make reference to Robert Pattinson or the Safdie brothers but instead finds frontman Matt Shultz repeating the lyric, "Everybody had a good time" over an eerie soundscape that suggests he may not actually be having a good time.

You can listen to "Good Time" now via digital outlets.

Neon Pill is due out May 17 and includes the previously released title track, which currently sits at #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, and the cut "Out Loud." It's the follow-up to 2019's Social Cues and the first Cage album since Shultz was arrested in 2023 on gun charges. Shultz later shared that he was going through a mental health crisis and said that his arrest "undoubtedly saved my life."

Cage the Elephant will launch a U.S. tour in June.

