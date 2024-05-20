"By request of Queen Taylor," Paramore adds "Misery Business" to Eras Tour opening set

Paramore is back in the business of misery, all thanks to Taylor Swift.

Hayley Williams and company performed "Misery Business" for the first time while opening the ongoing European leg of the pop superstar's Eras Tour during a show in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 17.

In a TikTok posted by the Swift fan account @1989vinyl, Williams told the crowd that Paramore was "testing the waters" by not playing "Misery Business" to start the tour, which began in Paris, but then they got word "straight from the top" about adding it to the set.

"By request of Queen Taylor, here's your f****** breakthrough hit, Stockholm," Williams said.

Paramore also played "Misery Business" at subsequent Stockholm shows on May 18 and May 19.

You may recall that Paramore previously retired "Misery Business" from their live show back in 2018. They eventually put it back into their set in 2022.

