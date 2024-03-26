Butthole Surfers guitarist: "We've been getting six-figure offers to play live"

The Butthole Surfers Reunion Show At Stubbs BBQ Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Butthole Surfers haven't played live since 2017, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon, even if a large chunk of change is at stake.

In an interview with The Guardian, guitarist Paul Leary shares, "We've been getting six-figure offers to play live. But I just don't want to do it."

"We're really lucky to not be in prison and I don't want to push that any more," he adds, referring to the "Pepper" outfit's history of riotous performances. "I don't want to be sending a bandmate home in a body bag or for a venue to burn down."

Frontman Gibby Haynes, meanwhile, has been more focused on his family.

"I have a 13-year-old son, who is the f****** light of my life," Haynes says. "I've got an actual family and it's awesome. Little league baseball and middle school basketball? Dude, it's the s***."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!