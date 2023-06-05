'But Here We Are,' Down Under: Foo Fighters announce Australia and New Zealand tour

Foo Fighters have announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The outing launches in November and stretches into January 2024. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, June 15. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The Foos will be headed Down Under in support of their new album, But Here We Are, which dropped last Friday, June 2. The record is the first from Dave Grohl and company since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. During a streaming concert in May, Foo Fighters introduced Josh Freese, who's played with bands including Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle and The Offspring, as their new drummer.

Foo Fighters are playing a mix of U.S. headlining and festival dates this summer, including Bonnaroo and Outside Lands.

