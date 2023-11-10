Bush's Gavin Rossdale reflects on "stupid" feuds with Dave Grohl & Trent Reznor

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale reflects on his past feuds with Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor in a new interview with NME.

The tiff with the Nirvana drummer-turned-Foo Fighters frontman sprang from when Grohl wore a T-shirt with Bush's name that replaced the "s" with a dollar sign.

"The feud was obviously that Bush were doing well, Nirvana were dealing with Kurt [Cobain]'s death," Rossdale says. "It was seen that there was a second-wave of that style of music [grunge] -- and the first wave were mad at us, so it was inevitable, but it didn't sustain for long."

Rossdale notes that he and Grohl have long since made up and have bonded over being parents.

"His daughters and my sons ended up going to the same school -- like Fiddler on the Roof or something! -- so I saw him at school assemblies for around five years," Rossdale says. "And I've recorded in his studio since and he's been perfectly gracious to me."

As for Reznor, Rossdale shares, "Me and Trent never used to get along and the other night we went to an immersive theatre dinner."

"You think: it was so stupid we had these b***** exchanges back in the day," he says.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.