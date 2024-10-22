Bush's Gavin Rossdale to present at 2024 MTV EMAs

By Josh Johnson

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is among the presenters for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The show will also feature a performance from The Warning, as well as Benson Boone, RAYE, Shawn Mendes and Teddy Swims.

As previously reported, the nominees include Green Day, Coldplay, Bon Jovi, Kings of Leon, Lenny Kravitz, The Killers and Liam Gallagher for Best Rock, and Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Hozier, Yungblud, Lana Del Rey and Fontaines D.C. for Best Alternative.

The 2024 MTV EMAs take place Nov. 10 in Manchester, England.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

