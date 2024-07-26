Bush shares new "Corey's Bedroom Mix" of "Glycerine"

By Josh Johnson

Bush is revisiting their classic song "Glycerine" with a new remix.

The updated recording is called "Corey's Bedroom Mix" and was created by bassist Corey Britz. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

The remix arrives as Bush launches their greatest hits tour, which celebrates their 2023 best-of compilation, Loaded. An EP featuring seven remixes of Loaded songs will be released in September.

"We wanted to do something special for our fans to celebrate the Greatest Hits Tour and to give an extra shine to the Loaded record," says frontman Gavin Rossdale. "Reimagining some of these classic Bush songs while also revisiting a couple of our favorite remixes from the past has been such a fun process."

Bush's tour kicks off Friday in Bend, Oregon.

