Bush premieres video for new single, "Nowhere to Go but Everywhere"

Bush has premiered the video for "Nowhere to Go but Everywhere," the band's latest single.

The clip finds Gavin Rossdale going to a secret "de-aging facility." When the person performing the procedure asks how far Rossdale wants to go back, he says 30. Perhaps not coincidentally, Bush's hit 1994 debut album Sixteen Stone turns 30 next year.

While the process is a success at first, it ends with Rossdale's de-aged face bleeding away.

"While anyone can identify with clinging to the past which the song addresses, the extremes we've seen some people go to for external youth is unnerving," Rossdale explains. "It is a drag watching your own face age - and yet as, David Bowie said 'The thing about aging is you become the person you should have been all along.' Genius. And feels true."

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

"Nowhere to Go but Everywhere" is included on Bush's upcoming best-of compilation Loaded, which is due out November 10.

Bush will launch a U.S. headlining tour November 14 in Orlando, Florida.

