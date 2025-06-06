Bush lights the match in new video for 'The Land of Milk and Honey' single

GAVIN ROSSDALE, JIMMY KIMMEL Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Bush has premiered the video for "The Land of Milk and Honey," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, I Beat Loneliness.

The clip doesn't feature any milk or honey, but it does have a lot of fire, which snakes around the band as frontman Gavin Rossdale fittingly sings, "Fire does what it wants."

You can watch "The Land of Milk and Honey" video streaming on YouTube.

I Beat Loneliness, the follow-up to 2022's The Art of Survival, drops July 18. It also includes the previously released song "60 Ways to Forget People."

Bush will be touring the U.S. alongside Shinedown starting in July.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!